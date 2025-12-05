'Perfect and convenient': See plans for a new park in Fort Myers at the Forum

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Forum in Fort Myers will get a huge upgrade soon. The city plans to transform empty plots of land in the neighborhood into a public park packed with amenities.

Fort Myers advances plan for new amenity-filled park in the Forum

On Monday, the Fort Myers City Council approved a grant application for $1.5 million dollars to build Forum Park on Warrior Way. The city says the project could include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a picnic area, a rolling hill amphitheater, a fenced dog park, and two large multi use fields.

Tatiana Ferrer lives nearby and says having a playground close to home would make a big difference for her two sons.

“There’s no parks around here, all of them are only in the gated communities, so with all the apartments and more that they’re building in this area, I know it will be beneficial to this community that we have a nice park to go to to spend time with them,” said Ferrer.

The plans also include 14 pickleball courts with lighting and shaded seating. The city says neighbors have been asking for those courts, and it could also help boost sports tourism. Ferrer says she plays regularly, so having courts in the Forum would be a game changer.

“I go weekly with my friends. I can't remember the name of the park we go to but it's down Six Mile so having one right here, and we all live in the Forum, it will be so perfect and convenient,” Ferrer said.

Martin Venegas says he is looking forward to a closer place to bring his three dogs. “Oh it’s nice! I can take my dogs to the dog park and won’t have to go all the way to Bonita or around Fort Myers,” said Venegas.

The city says this is part of a four phase plan for Forum Park. Phase one installed fitness stations, phase two is the pickleball complex, and the rest of the amenities will come in phases three and four, which will be designed with community input.

The city says it is reviewing contractor bids now, and phase two could begin as early as next week.