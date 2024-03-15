PAGE FIELD BOMB THREAT: "You will be next"

FORT MYERS, Fla — Investigators say Greg Poole walked into an office at Page Field Airport on Thursday evening to complain about airplane noise.

Then, they say, he made some noise himself.

According to the Lee County Port Authority Police arrest report, Poole asked the clerks in the office if they remembered the FBI building that had been blown up.

"According to both of the clerks, Poole then told them 'If the plane does not stop flying over my house you will be next' referring to the Base Operations building," the report reads.

The 64-year-old Arcadia man was arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat.

The report says Poole complained that an airplane was dropping chemicals over his house and that he tracked the plane back to Page Field.

The report says after the confrontation with the clerks, he drove down the street to a business and that's where he was arrested. Police say a shotgun, rifle, and Colt handgun were found in his vehicle.

