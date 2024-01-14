Non-profit group helps local neighborhood with Hurricane Ian recovery, a year after the storm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many places in Southwest Florida, including the Coach Light Manor neighborhood, are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. The non-profit Inspiritus has been in the area day in and day out helping since the storm with recovery efforts.

In the low income, fifty-five plus community, Inspiritus has worked on almost every home. The organization provides disaster relief across the country and came down to Southwest Florida after Ian hit.

Many residents need both financial and physical help in the recovery process.

Patty Bybee's home is one of many the non-profit has worked on.

When they first responded to help her, they gutted her home since the storm flooded it with 6.5 feet of water.

Patty moved back in over the summer, and Inspiritus will help her put up walls and install floors.

More than 1,100 Inspiritus volunteers dedicated 32,000 hours of work in the neighborhood.

Bybee said recovery is a long process, but she could not be more appreciative of the support from Inspiritus.

She added, "You don't know what you're going to run into but the highs are really a blessing. The lows will kick you but you know you just get back up."

Bybee said she's not quite sure when her home repairs will be finished, but she's grateful to be back.