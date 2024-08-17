New Era of Healthcare in Fort Myers: Lee Memorial Hospital Set to Close in 2027

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Memorial Hospital, a cornerstone of the Fort Myers community for over a century, is scheduled to close its doors in 2027. In its place, Lee Health is planning to open a new state-of-the-art facility named Lee Health Fort Myers, located off Colonial Boulevard and Challenger Boulevard.

David Kistel, Vice President and Chief Facility Executive of Lee Health, spoke about the transition, emphasizing the strategic importance of the new location.

Fox 4 Kistel reveals latest plans for the Lee Health Fort Myers site

"If you think of the city of Fort Myers and the growth that has taken place in the city, it puts it in a excellent location to respond, not only to the existing, locations where Lee Memorial has supported, but also the new growth locations," Kistel stated.

The new hospital will span approximately 560,000 square feet and is set to include just under 170 beds in its first phase—less than half the current capacity of Lee Memorial Hospital.

Fox 4 Future site of LeeHealth Fort Myers, at the intersection of Colonial Blvd and Challenger Blvd

The facility will also feature a cutting-edge orthopedic hospital, an outpatient facility, and advanced technology in patient rooms.

Construction of the new hospital is already underway, with the initial phase focusing on land development, including water retention and stormwater management. The first phase is expected to be completed next year.

The building will be constructed 23.5 feet above sea level and designed to withstand 174-mile-per-hour winds. Additionally, it will be equipped with 100% power backup and other critical infrastructure to ensure continued operation during emergencies.

Fox 4 Construction site at LeeHealth Fort Myers

The new Lee Health Fort Myers is expected to open in January 2027, coinciding with the closure of Lee Memorial Hospital.

As for the future of the Lee Memorial site, discussions are ongoing with the city and the community to determine how the site will be repurposed.

Lee Health's board of directors will meet in October to discuss the final plans for the new hospital, with the goal of finalizing all details by January.