"Are you kidding me?" Flood water seeps into homes in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A community in South Fort Myers saw heavy rainfall Thursday and the standing water looks like it won't go away any time soon.

“Seeing this water come again, I’m like are you kidding me?” said Rick Butler, who lives off of Almetta Avenue.

People here say they wished it was a joke, but it turned into a nightmare when they came home from work to find standing water in their house.

WFTX Neighbors face flooding seeping into homes after just recovering from Hurricane Ian

“I was on my way to work, she called me, and I’m laughing because this isn’t a lot of rain so I just hightailed it over here from Naples and I can’t even pull my car in the yard," said Shane Slifko, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood.

Slifko says the flooding issues in this area didn't start until a couple of years ago when some newer developments were built around them.

“It would rain for 3 days 15 years ago and it would just be a little bit of water in the ditch or so nothing crazy and this is… I mean, hell, it’s going up over McGregor," said Slifko.

WFTX Neighbors face flooding seeping into homes after just recovering from Hurricane Ian

A number of neighbors came out to tell me they’ve recently finished repairs from Hurricane Ian and now a year and a half of work is ruined.

“What are you going to do, you can’t fight Mother Nature," asked Rick Butler, a homeowner in the community since 2018. "I made phone calls trying to see if the fire department had maybe a 6-inch pump to maybe pump it to the other side or down into a covert just to relieve some of the pressure here and let it catch up.”

Neighbors say this flooding in a county issue, so Fox 4 has reached out to the county to see what can be done with the drainage issue and they are working to get back to us. Fox 4 will make sure to follow up with them as well and keep you up to date as the story develops both on air and online.