‘My heart goes out to him’: 91-year-old man dies after wellness check in San Carlos Park

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a 91-year-old man died in San Carlos Park. A squad car was parked in the driveway and crime scene tape wrapped around the house where deputies say they discovered him injured during a wellness check.

Deputies say they started investigating the death just after six on Tuesday night, and were at the house more than 15 hours. They say when officers arrived, the man was injured and he later died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday morning, the street was still completely blocked off with crime scene tape, with squad cars and a Mobile Command Center truck on site.

Jerry Scandiffio lives down the street and said seeing this left him worried. “With the length of time the police were there I assumed it was a murder,” he added.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the man who died, but they say everyone involved in the case has been identified.

“My heart goes out to him and his family,” said Scandiffio.

Olive Road has since been reopened for vehicles, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.