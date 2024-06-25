Memorial for 12-year-old crash victim, Andrew Sullivan, set for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The family of 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan reached out to Fox 4 to ask us to share the information about his memorial for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

An SUV hit and killed Andrew, as he was riding his scooter across Crystal Dr. in Fort Myers on June 18.

Watch Bella Line's Interview with Andrew's father

Dad of Fort Myers boy killed by SUV: "I knew deep down in my heart it was him"

The wake is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. at City Gate Ministries on 1735 Jackson Street, followed by the memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a reception to follow.

Andy's obituary says, "He was sweet, sensitive, compassionate and loved to help others."

Andrew's family told Fox 4 his passions included playing the guitar and video games.

More information can be found on the "Remembering Andrew" Facebook page.