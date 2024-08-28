Margaritaville Resort fighting order to remove TVs to protect sea turtles

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Margaritaville Resort is pushing back against a recent order from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to remove televisions from their "License to Chill" bar to comply with sea turtle protection regulations.

Concerns are that the light from the televisions could disorient sea turtle hatchlings as they make their way from the beach to the Gulf of Mexico, even during daylight hours.

The resort says this demand is excessive and they are being unfairly singled out. In a statement, Margaritaville said, "We are staunch supporters of marine and wildlife habitats, but at some point, the asks or demands exceed what is logical to protect the turtles."

Typically, concerns about disorienting sea turtle hatchlings are related to artificial lighting at night, which can lead the hatchlings away from the ocean. However, the situation at Margaritaville has raised questions about whether daytime light also affects the turtle hatchlings

Ranger Rob Howell, a naturalist, provided some insight, saying, "The lighting doesn't bother the turtles during the daytime, but the issue that arose, it seems, is just because they didn't go through the proper permitting to get the light and TVs or whatever, where they have them. That's essentially why, they gotta get the permit before they can put it up."

Margaritaville however, continues to feel that the regulations are imbalanced. They stated, "Margaritaville is doing its best to negotiate with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and FWC but feels like we're being singled out. The demands exceed a healthy balance between human and turtle habitats on Fort Myers Beach."

We are still awaiting further clarification from FWC on why the televisions had to be removed entirely rather than simply turned off at night.

