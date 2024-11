FORT MYERS, Fla — A man was killed late Monday night while trying to cross Ortiz Ave, according to Fort Myers Police.

They say the man had just gotten out of the Lee County Jail.

He was hit near Ortiz Ave and Lavanda Ln, which is just steps away from the jail.

Police say one vehicle hit him and knocked him over and a second vehicle hit and killed him. Police have not released any other information about the man.