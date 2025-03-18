FORT MYERS, Fla. — A shooting at an apartment complex across from Cypress Lake Middle School sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

Watch as Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, speaks with neighbors and relatives of the victim:

Man accused of shooting two in Fort Myers on Saturday caught in Mississippi

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspected gunman, identified as 35-year-old Roger De Le Cruz, was arrested Monday morning in Mississippi.

Deputies responded to the Cypress West Apartments, located on the 6000 block of Panther Lane, just after 11 p.m. Saturday, following reports of gunfire. Two people were found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital. Both victims are currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Neighbors described a chaotic scene unfolding late at night.

Michael Atkinson lives right next door and described the moment he realized what was happening.

"My daughter's mother told me, 'Hey, go check on our daughter.' I did that, I came back, and by that time, the police had gotten here," Atkinson said. "That was total confirmation—like, okay, yeah, those were gunshots. Somebody literally opened fire over here in Cypress West. That doesn't happen."

Another neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she didn't hear the gunshots but grew concerned once deputies arrived at her door around 11 p.m.

"I'm terrified for the mother's sake because she does have a little seven-to-eight-year-old," the neighbor explained. "I'm just so thrilled to hear that they caught the guy and that he's being held accountable for what he did."

A family member of one of the victims confirmed to Fox 4 that she is recovering in the hospital and "doing better." The family is relieved that the shooter has been apprehended.

The next door neighbor expressed hope for the victims’ recovery.

"I just hope that she has a fast healing recovery—both ladies—and that the boy gets his mom, gets to see his mom soon," the neighbor said.

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect as 35-year-old Roger De Le Cruz, who fled to Mississippi after the shooting. He was apprehended Monday morning by deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office near Gulfport, Mississippi. De Le Cruz now faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and authorities say he also has an ICE hold.

Sheriff Marceno praised the cooperation of law enforcement in capturing De Le Cruz, stating, "My team is working with our State Attorney's Office and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office to bring Roger De Le Cruz back to Lee County, where he will face the consequences of his heinous crime."

Detectives confirmed this shooting was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public or nearby Cypress Lake Middle School.

This investigation remains active. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.