Major renovations planned for Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium

Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev reports on the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium which is introducing new upgrades to the Planetarium and necessary repairs from weather events.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 18, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium is currently in the process of a significant upgrade which focuses on its planetarium.

According to the interim Executive Director Cindy Banyai, the planetarium will soon feature new reclining seats - a change prompted by frequent visitor requests.

These seats are a much-needed upgrade from the original seating installed when the location first opened.

"We are coming up on our 50th year here at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium and we need some love for our building. We are putting new roofs on. We've been through a couple of hurricanes," Banyai said.

The urgency for renovations has become more apparent following recent issues caused by last week's heavy rains which resulted in numerous leaks. These challenges have spurred the launch of the "Raise the Roof" campaign aimed at gathering the necessary funds—around $100,000—to replace the compromised roofing.

Despite the ongoing renovations, which are scheduled for completion by the end of the summer, the center will remain open to the public.

To donate, visit: https://www.calusanature.org/

