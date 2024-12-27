Major Delays at RSW Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Folks at RSW International Airport are glued to the flight information board, hoping their flights aren't delayed.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report at RSW:

The FAA says the average delay RSW is about an hour.

Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke with travelers on Friday. Some travelers, predicting disaster ahead of the holiday weekend, made sure to get to the airport early.

One traveler said they only had a 12-minute delay as he prepped for a highly anticipated ski trip. "Which to me, is not a delay," says

David Zagnoli, one of many people milling about the airport, says he got a notification from Southwest about a delay, but

it was only 12 minutes behind schedule. "Which to me, is not a delay," he says.

The FAAsays the average delay here is about an hour.

Zagnoli expects to wait this time of year, but he is not a fan of holiday travel.

"It's too busy.," says Zagnoli. "I traveled a lot when I worked."

Zagnoli has too many horror stories about traveling during the holiday season.

"In the past, I've, I've gotten stuck places, especially O'hare in Chicago," says Zagnoli. "I spent seven hours there once with a two-year-old child, and I swore I'd never fly through O'hare again".

It's a good thing Zagnoli isn't flying to Chicago this time, as it's one of the many routes facing heavy delays.

The Lee County Port Authority communications officer shared in a statement:

"We can see delays of 10 minutes up to several hours. Only the air carrier can tell you why a flight is delayed. We do recommend that passengers check their airline website for the most up-to-date information on specific flights."

Travelers, both young and old alike, expressed their frustrations to the information desk, who tried their best to answer their questions. As many young children were growing weary and inpatient, the employees passed out coloring books.

One mother-daughter duo heading home to Los Angeles, say the experience has been a "delight."

"We've been sitting over there waiting to check in our bags," says mom, Nichelle Ferribee. "We finally were able to check them in. So now we're trying to find something to eat,".

They told Price they planned to go to Bell Tower Shops until it was time to board their flights.