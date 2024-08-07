NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — As Hurricane Debby raged, a crime unfolded in North Fort Myers.

An adult entertainment store became the target of a burglary. Fox 4 has obtained video footage of the incident.

LUSTY LOOTING: Thief targets $300 sex doll in adult store burglary

A suspect used a rock to smash a window and steal a $300 sex doll from the store along with various other items.

"They definitely knew where they were going and what they wanted to grab," said Angie, the owner of Tender Moments.

The video, obtained from nearby liquor store Cheers, shows the suspect sneaking around the property - attempting to disable cameras before throwing a rock through the glass door.

Tender Moments Smashed front door of the adult store.

Once inside, the thief heads straight to the back of the store and grabs a $300 torso love doll.

"They came back with a duffle bag and had changed pants and shoes," Angie added.

The video shows the thief returning two more times later that night - ultimately making off with nearly $1,000 worth of adult toys and enhancement pills.

"It's disheartening to think that they stole so little yet did so much damage," Angie stated.

The total damage to the store is estimated at nearly $2,000.

The theft occurred during a declared national emergency, classifying it as looting, which carries harsher penalties.

Deputies who arrived later in the morning discovered that the store's usual motion alarm had been accidentally turned off.

In an effort to catch the suspect, the store owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office.