Long awaited RSW terminal expansion project delayed… again

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The massive, billion-dollar RSW terminal expansion project has been delayed… again - and commissioners met to talk about the hold-ups and what comes next.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Lee County commissioners approved a 30-day extension on the project’s construction contract, saying they need more time to get answers on issues between the contractor and design firm.

“The gathering of information on this has been more forensic than I’d like it to be. I would like us to have more information more readily offered to us and available,” said Commissioner David Mulicka. “It seems like we always have to ask and drill down – if we don’t ask the specific words in a question, we’re not getting those answers.”

This marks the second 30-day extension request in two months. And this hasn’t been the first time the expansion has hit turbulence either. The project broke ground in late 2021, with plans to finish by October last year – but last February, Port Authority Director Ben Siegel said delays started stacking up.

Lee County Port Authority Render of the interior of the new terminal at RSW

“Certainly, it had our share of challenges both from a construction standpoint and a design standpoint. There are several timing issues that are being addressed,” Siegel said.

The $1 billion expansion aims to ease congestion at one of Florida’s busiest airports by adding a new terminal with 14 gates, more TSA checkpoints, a new baggage system, and expanded retail spaces.

With more than 10 million passengers traveling through RSW last year, many say they’re feeling the squeeze.

Lee County Port Authority Render of walkway and new retail store in new RSW terminal

“They need it. I can just tell by the traffic patterns and how much it has grown in the past five years,” one traveler said.

Now, the focus shifts to a special meeting in March, where after the 30 extra days, commissioners say they expect answers and a clear path forward.

“Information’s key, and quite frankly, I don’t feel comfortable and that’s why I made the motion. I don’t have enough information right now. I don’t disagree, and I think with the 30 days we’ll get more facts than we got in the last 30 days. We’re on a good path,” Commissioner Kevin Ruane said.