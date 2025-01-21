LIFE IN PRISON: Fentanyl provider sentenced after Lee County woman dies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for first-degree murder after providing drugs that led to a woman's death, according to the state attorney's office.

Joshua Robert Pulley was convicted in November 2024 for the death of a woman.

Pulley provided drugs to the victim after meeting her in the parking lot of a restaurant in Fort Myers.

The state attorney's office says evidence at trial showed Pulley was also texting the victim about the meet up.

The victim was found unresponsive in her home that night.

First responders were called, but unable to revive her.

The medical examiner determined she died from a fentanyl overdose.

The state attorney's office says this is the first time in Lee County that a defendant had gone to trial on these charges.

Pulley was indicted by the Lee County Grand Jury in July 2023.

He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison as a habitual felony offender for first-degree murder - unlawful distribution of fentanyl and 30 years in prison as a habitual felony offender for sale or delivery of fentanyl.

“Those who pedal illegal drugs thrive on exploitation and greed, recklessly endangering and destroying the lives of others, to make a quick dollar. This will not be tolerated. If anyone provides illegal drugs to another person and it is proven they died as a result of taking those drugs, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for murder,” said State Attorney Amira Fox.