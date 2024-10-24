Lee County students experience trade work at Jet Blue Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Representatives in the trade industry are showing Lee County School District students that they can make good money right after high school.

Lee County Students experienced trade work at a career fair at Jet Blue Park

The district partnered with the Lee Building Industry Association to host their fair, which included hands-on exhibits where students operated tools, worked on small construction projects, and interacted directly with trade professionals and educators.

Informational booths showcased job training programs, internships, apprenticeships, and post-graduation opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in construction.

The fair was one day, but you can contact your child's school and ask about the CTE Program.

Some students were using items like a nailer or getting on an All-Terrain Scissor Lift for the first time at the fair. Those are two of many machines and tools students tested out at the Build My Future Lee County Career Fair at Jet Blue Park.

"I experienced HVAC," says Amyia Liebensohn, who is in the 10th grade and attends the Young Parent Education Program. She enjoyed the robotic dog they had on display, which shocked many.

She wasn't sure what she wanted to do after high school, but HVAC sure did pique her interest - especially when one of the vendors told her she was pretty good.

"I think that a lot of these things and stations here, if you really get into them, that they can really help you," says Liebensohn

The folks at Rocket Cooling said Liebensohn was scared at first. "But I was like, nah, you're gonna try it," says Mike Antonucci, the manager at Rocket Cooling. "You have to try it. Then she got in there, and she did really good at it."

The executive vice president of the Lee Building Industry Association, Phillip Ford, says their partnership with Lee Schools is to increase the construction industry's workforce.

"We need to get students and show them there are other opportunities," says Ford. "You don't have to go to college to be successful."

He says there is lots of money to be made as a plumber, electrician, or building homes.

A Lehigh Senior High School student told Fox 4's Miyoshi Price she plans to attend a technical college.

"I'm learning a lot about building houses and learning things in the mechanic and electrical nature," says Maansa Cheresias, the 10th grade Lehigh senior high student.

"I feel like it's very hands-on, and I love it a lot."

