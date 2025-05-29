FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County's newly expanded Public Safety Center is officially complete! Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski was at the ribbon cutting ceremony to hear how the upgrade could improve safety during hurricanes and year-round.

A crowd of law enforcement, public officials, and safety agencies gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the milestone.

Watch what city leaders said about how the new facility could make the community safer:

Lee County opens new Public Safety Center built for faster emergency response

"Lee County can certainly rest assured that the coordination and communication between every agency and department on their behalf is the best in the world," said Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka.

That's because, for the first time, the county says all public safety divisions can operate under one roof. Lee County Director of Public Safety Benjamin Abes says that means faster response times during emergencies.

Austin Schargorodski Benjamin Abes

"Whether it's a traffic crash, a large fire, whatever is going on in the community, they have the ability then to just work with people in the room versus making a phone call or calling on the radio," said Abes.

The $38.5 million expansion broke ground in October 2023 and wrapped up in about a year and a half. Chief of Staff Dominick Boyd says they’re growing from about 10 emergency management staff to around 100 per day, operating 24/7.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the new Public Safety Center

"From DOT, to the sheriff's office, to all of our partners to be in one center here," said Boyd.

The new 37,000 square foot building now includes a state-of-the-art 911 center with custom temperature controls for each station, 25 new offices, more bathrooms and showers, a modernized kitchen. And one of the biggest upgrades? More beds.

Austin Schargorodski State-of-the-art 9-1-1 communications center

“During one of the hurricane activations people actually slept in the mechanical room," said Boyd.

That's because during a hurricane, Boyd says the building can house more than 250 people, and that could include teams from places like Fort Myers Beach, where emergency centers can fail during storms like Ian.

"A lot of people that have been here before slept on the floor, the closets, under the tables," said Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass.

Austin Schargorodski New beds in the Public Safety Center

Boyd says the new facility can also function for at least a week without power or outside resources. Abes says it’s all about keeping a fast-growing community safe into the future.

"Ahead of hurricane season we always share the same message—making sure you have a plan, you've got your emergency supply kit. We're doing those preps as well, and this facility is one of those preparations," said Abes. "It's part of our preparedness, making sure we're ready to respond, not just in our hurricane season, but also the next 20 years to come."