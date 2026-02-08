Lee County deputies investigate shooting near FastTrax in Fort Myers

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.:

HeadPinz and FastTrax released a statement about the shooting.

The businesses went into lockdown moments after shots were fired, they said.

"Our team acted quickly to maintain a calm and secure environment while the matter was being addressed," the statement said. "Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded promptly to the situation."

The statement went on to say that refunds for visitors impacted directly by the incident will be addressed as part of this process.

HeadPinz

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of HeadPinz and FastTrax in Fort Myers.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno described the shooting as a "careless act of violence" that took place while families were at the businesses.

"I thank God no one was injured during this careless act of violence while families were present," Marceno said.

The Violent Crimes Unit is actively interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and conducting a thorough investigation. Deputies have increased patrols in the area, and additional Lee County Sheriff's Office assets are being deployed in the vicinity.

Nearby businesses, including HeadPinz Fort Myers, do not appear to be connected to the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 239-477-1000 or utilize Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight incident at a business park in Fort Myers.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Global Parkway late Friday night into Saturday morning. The scene remains active as members of the agency's Violent Crimes Unit collect evidence and interview people involved.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Investigators emphasized there is no immediate threat to the public.

Nearby businesses do not appear to be connected to the incident, including HeadPinz Fort Myers, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information is expected to be released later today.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."