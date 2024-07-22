Lee County Democrats react to Biden's drop out, as Harris announces run

FORT MYERS, Fla. — What came as a shock to some as President Biden posted a statement to his Twitter, dropping out of the presidential race, now leaves many questions as we are just 107 days out from the general election.

“My personal reaction was a bit of a disappointment because I think he could do it if he wanted to stay through, but he made that decision so we'll stand by that," said Jim Rosinus, the chair of the Lee County Democratic Party.

After days of speculation on what could happen to the democratic seat Vice President Kamala Harris posted a statement saying she will put her name in the running to be the new candidate.

“She's been part of that from the very beginning," said Rosinus. "She knows what the process is, she knows the people involved. It's a team effort, and she's perfectly capable of leading that team, so I expect her to stay there."

But still, many questions remain.

Line: "Who do you see becoming the next VP?”

Rosinus: “I have no idea. I wouldn’t even want to venture a guess.”

The Democratic Party is set to hold its convention in Chicago on August 19th.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as this story develops.