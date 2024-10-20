Lee County Community Development opens temporary permit office after recent storms

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Community Development is helping Island Park residents get the permits they need to rebuild their homes after the recent storms.

Staff members set up a remote permit office at Rayma C. Page Elementary School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Director of Community Development for Lee County Mikki Rozdolski said roughly 60 people had already walked in by around 12:45.

Lee County resident Michelle Hudson said she dealt with more than a foot of water in her home after Hurricane Milton.

Hudson also told FOX 4's Victoria Scott she's had enough of the back-to-back storms.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Lee County opens temporary permit office

"It's very tiring, exhausting, more stress than I think homeowners should have to go through at one time," Hudson said. "Like I said, you had Ian, Helene, Milton. We just feel like every time we get things built and we're back up and going, then another storm comes."

County staff members said permits will be issued early next week if they weren't issued Saturday.

They also said they plan on being at the same place next week.

Staff members encourage residents to keep an eye out for more information.