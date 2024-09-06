Lee County approves billion-dollar expansion for Southwest Florida International Airport

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Commissioners have approved a billion-dollar expansion for Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). The massive project will add a new terminal, bringing 14 more gates to the airport.

The new terminal, named Concourse E, will feature a new TSA checkpoint, an upgraded baggage handling system, and expanded retail spaces. The project also includes upgrades to taxiways and utilities.

Lee County Port Authority Location of the proposed expansion in red.

“This is the largest public works project probably in the history of Lee County,” said Commissioner Brian Hamman during Thursday’s meeting. The expansion is projected to meet the region’s needs through 2036.

“We have to continue to plan for the future,” Hamman added. “We need to build an airport big enough to handle the passengers, so we don’t find ourselves in gridlock.”

The estimated cost of the expansion exceeds $1 billion. Funding will come from various sources, including $900 million in airport revenue bonds and federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

The first round of borrowing, expected to total around $600 million, will help cover initial construction costs.

The expansion also includes roadway modifications to ensure smooth traffic flow around the airport. Officials are working on traffic management plans to minimize the impact on travelers, especially during peak tourist seasons.

The official groundbreaking is set for after January 1, 2025, and the entire project is expected to take approximately three years to complete.