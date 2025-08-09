Lee Cares program reopens applications for Hurricane Ian damage

IONA, Fla. — The Lee Cares program is once again accepting applications from residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian damage, offering a new opportunity for those who may have missed previous application windows.

Karen Brickner's home in Indian Creek was completely destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

"After the hurricane, it was totally destroyed. It had the black so inside of it, everything was just thrown everywhere," Brickner said.

Brickner applied for Lee Cares assistance but was initially denied. After meeting with county leaders, her case was reopened, and she wants our neighbors to know they may have another chance too.

"I just hope that they send out letters to everybody letting them know that if they were denied to reapply," Brickner said.

The program closed to new applications in May of 2024, but advocates like Tara Boyd pushed for it to reopen, arguing many survivors never heard about the program in time. As founder of the Lee County Disaster Survivors Association, Boyd even traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for Helen and Milton relief funding for Lee County.

"I didn't know about it, and a lot of people didn't know. Now that it's going to be open, I'm absolutely going to apply," Boyd said.

If you have received damage from a hurricane, you think you might qualify and you need help, reach out to LeeCares. Contact us and we can see how we can help.



You can do that three ways:



Call 239-382-5453.



Email leecares@leegov.com



Visit LeeCares Case Management’s office at 9400 Gladiolus Drive, Suite 270, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The LeeCares website has eligibility requirements and other information. Visit www.leeflcares.com [leeflcares.com] -Lee County Spokesperson

