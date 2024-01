FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the owner of this urn.

LCSO says deputies were called to the Goodwill off Island Park Road in Fort Myers where they found the floral urn.

LCSO notes the urn was taken by deputies to the evidence facility for the time being.

LCSO asks that if anyone has information on the urn to contact them at 239-477-1000.