"IT'S UNFAIR": Hurricane Ian survivors continue to question distribution of state donated trailers

IONA, Fla. — Unite Florida recipients continue to reach out to Fox 4 in search of answers about whether they'll get to keep their trailers.

Recent developments have left some people questioning the fairness of the program as they face eviction from their state-donated trailers.

Fox 4 People who got trailers after Hurricane Ian question fairness of state program

Residents at the Iona Ranch RV Park are being asked to leave their state-provided trailers as the entire park undergoes renovations. However, some residents just a few miles away at the Gulf Air RV Park are being allowed to keep their trailers.

"I slept in my car for three months with my dog before this, and it looks like I'm going to be sleeping in my car with my dog again. It’s a really sad situation for all of us," one resident of Iona Ranch RV Park, told Fox 4's Iona Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev.

Another resident explained that their counselor informed them they are not allowed to keep their trailers because of stipulations that require the trailers to stay at their current location, which will not permit residents to stay beyond the end of the month.

In contrast, a resident at the Gulf Air RV Park confirmed they are permitted to keep their trailer. However, this is not a universal experience within the park, as another neighbor revealed he was unaware trailer donations were even an option.

"I did not know I was able to keep the trailer," said Alex Oras.

This disparity has left him frustrated and seeking clarity.

"I'd like to know what's going on, some people get the opportunity and others are told to get out. I want to know what the criteria is to have the trailer. Give everybody the same chance," stated Oras.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Florida Department of Emergency Management for a detailed explanation of the criteria for keeping the trailers and are still awaiting for those answers.