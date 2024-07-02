"I'm appalled. There's no excuse": Fox 4 gets answers for Fort Myers woman about flooding

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For years Dee Brinker says she's been calling Lee County.

"I want them to make it right," she said.

Just before Hurricane Ian, Brinker says the county told her a dredging project would happen in her back yard through an easement. It was designed to help with drainage in the area. It would connect the man-made ditch behind her property with Mullet Creek Marina in Fort Myers. Watch here to see Fox 4's Dominga Murray get answers from the county:

She says county hired contractors came out and dug the canal, but crews never did any more work. This has caused a build up of storm water each time it rains, flooding her back yard, and approaching her property.

"I'm appalled. There's no excuse. There's no reason for this. I have grandchildren and now there's a 6 foot ditch and they can't even play in the back yard," Brinker said.

At FOX 4 we work to get your questions answered, so our news team reached out to Lee County for it's side of the story.

"This drainage project was originally placed under contract before Hurricane Ian and three canals near Ms. Brinker’s property were completed. Due the hurricane, and to prevent any commingling of disaster funds, the contract had to be terminated and then rebid after cleanup efforts were completed. The contract to complete the fourth canal is in place and is expected to be completed later this year," a county spokesperson said.

"I want them to make it right, I want my back yard back," Brinker told Fox 4's Dominga Murray.

That's what the county says it will do. Brinker says it’s taken a long time to get an answer. Finally, she has something to look forward to.