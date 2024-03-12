'I wish they gave us more of a heads up': Water shutoff upset some in Ft Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Lee County Utilities fixed a broken valve on a fire hydrant on Overlook Drive in Fort Myers.

A move - which shut water off to about 475 homes.

But several people told FOX 4's Bella Line that they didn't know about the outage until she went to their neighborhood or someone else gave a heads up.

Livia Bonwell lives near Overlook Drive.

"I actually got a text from my mom yesterday that she saw it on Facebook and then it says a brief outage which I guess it said from 9 to 3 and I'm like that's not really brief."

Other said they were frustated - saying they only got notice from the county on Facebook the day before the water interruption.

Those same people telling FOX 4 they want more of a heads up.

"There was no notice, just a Facebook post on an account that I didn't even know existed so I guess that's communication now."

Liv Bonwell told FOX 4 she went to buy water - considering a boil water notice will go into effect until Friday once repairs are made.

"It's definitely an inconvenience. I just wish they'd have given us more of a heads up," Bonwell says.

People living in or near the area of Overlook Drive will need to boil water until Friday.

