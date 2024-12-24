Huge holiday crowds light up Fort Myers Beach businesses

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Estero Island is experiencing a surge of holiday visitors, with thousands of people coming to enjoy the sunny weather. Parking lots are full as families and friends seek an escape from colder climates.

Among these visitors are the Ewald brothers—Quinn, Elliot, and Isaiah—who traveled from Minnesota.

Fox 4 Elwald Brothers visiting from Minnesota

“It beats 6 inches of snow and 20 degrees so,” the brothers said, explaining why Fort Myers Beach was their holiday destination. They came to celebrate their grandparents’ 80th birthdays and shared how their family has a deep attachment to the area. “Our mom is obsessed with this area. She comes down quite frequently and knows the area pretty well,” they noted.

Local businesses are welcoming this boost in tourism. According to Fred Mallone, co-owner of Buffalo Grill, the crowds are a pleasant surprise.

“This is an unbelievable Monday. We haven’t had a Monday like this in forever. Up until this point, it’s been relatively slow, but in the last few days we’ve seen an influx, and it’s gotten really busy down here,” Mallone said.

Fox 4 Meli's Ice Cream and Buffalo Grill in Times Square

Melissa Sheppard, owner of Meli’s Ice Cream in Times Square, echoed this sentiment. “Today it’s like five times as many people as we’re used to seeing,” she said, emphasizing how the holiday crowds are helping her business.

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce noted that business on the island has been slower recently, possibly because of hurricanes damaging nearby Sarasota County and Lee County also being affected.

Fox 4 Fort Myers Beach Sunset

Visitors are still turning out in large numbers to experience both the new and old aspects of Fort Myers Beach. One visitor, Kevon Uter, said, “It’s just a newer, fresher look to it, still keeping some of the old Fort Myers thing that was here before. So that is also a good thing—it’s kind of new and old all together.”

Business owners report that sales typically increase during the holidays and remain strong throughout the winter.