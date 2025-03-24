HOSPITAL LOCKDOWN: What we know about active investigation in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday night it was involved in an active investigation that included the lockdown of Health Park Medical Center.

At 9:32 pm, the sheriff's office posted on X that it was involved in an active investigation on Commerce Center Ct. The department posted, "Multiple units are on scene. We kindly ask media personnel and members of the public to please avoid the area for the meantime while we continue to work this scene."

The address mentioned is a hotel off of Summerlin Rd.

8 minutes later, the department posted on X that there was "a lockdown at Health Park Hospital for precautionary measures that [are] related to this scene."

Health Park Medical Center is less than a mile away from the original scene.

The only other information the sheriff's office has released is that the investigation involves one man, and that there are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as more information is available.