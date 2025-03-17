Have you seen this car? Investigators searching for hit and run driver

FORT MYERS, Fla — Investigators are looking for the driver who hit a person on a bicycle and kept driving Sunday night in Fort Myers, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

It says The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a red Chevrolet Camaro with damage to the passenger side and missing a mirror.

SWFL Crime Stoppers SWFL Crime Stoppers flier for a hit and run in Fort Myers on Sunday evening

A SWFL Crime Stoppers social media post says the crash happened just after 9 pm on Sunday, at South Tamiami Trail between San Carlos Boulevard and Sanibel Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The bicyclist has serious injuries.

If you can help find the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.