HAVE YOU CHANGED YOUR CLOCKS?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Overnight millions of Americans lost an hour of sleep, thanks to Daylight Savings.

Sunday, March 10, marks the spring Daylight Savings, a day you will move your clock an hour forward, however, not every state participates in the national clock change.

Dr. Victor Claar, FGCU economist, says it all started with the hopes of preserving energy.

“Now that we have lots and lots of years of observations, it seems like if we save energy it's really not that much," said Claar. "In fact, one estimate is we save 3/100 of 1% by shifting our clocks in the fall and in the spring than we’d consume other ways. If there’s a saving it seems to be a real small amount of energy saved.”

However, Claar says it does have somewhat of an impact on our actions.

“It probably won’t surprise you that when we move our clocks ahead, and everybody gets up an hour earlier, and that’s what it feels like for about a week, there are more accidents in the spring," said Claar. "They’re closer to Sunday and Monday when we first change.”

So don't forget to move your clock forward an hour and be extra cautious on the road this week.