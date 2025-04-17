Gov. DeSantis slams House plan to cut trooper jobs and gear in proposed budget

FORT MYERS, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the Florida House of Representatives for proposing cuts to state law enforcement. At a press conference Wednesday in Fort Myers, the governor said those cuts would put troopers - and the communities they protect - in danger.

DeSantis called the proposal a betrayal of both voters and the men and women in uniform. He said it stripped funding for raises, in-car cameras, vehicle replacements, and ballistic armor, while cutting 84 trooper positions and 73 dispatchers.

DeSantis warned the move would be a dangerous step backward. “They are choosing to take the trust you placed in them and sabotage the best interests of your community and the state,” DeSantis said.

He added that the cuts come as troopers are taking on more work, especially related to immigration enforcement.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is part of this federal 287 program where they're actively working with the federal government to identify illegal aliens and get them out. And so why are you cutting positions?” he asked.

The Florida House of Representatives says those positions are being cut because they’re vacant. Fox 4 reached out to the House for comment and they did not respond.

State Highway Safety Director Dave Kerner says the positions are vacant because troopers aren't being paid enough to stay.

“In 2020, the average length of service for a state trooper at the Florida Highway Patrol was 9.8 years. And today the average length of service is 6.8 years,” Kerner said.

Over the past several months, tension has escalated between the governor and the House—much of it starting when DeSantis called for a special session for immigration reform, which didn’t happen.

The budget needs to be finalized by July 1, when it takes effect.