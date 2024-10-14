FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Milton left debris and damage throughout Southwest Florida, and if you live in Lee County and don't know what to do with all the debris in your front lawn, you have a few options on how you can clean up.

On Monday, the county started picking up debris on the curb, but if you don't want to wait, there are four debris drop off sites across the county that opened in Fort Myers, Bokeelia, San Carlos Park and Buckingham.

Find more information on those sites here.

The sites are for vegetative debris like trees and construction and demolition debris.

Don't forget to bring your ID when you show up to the drop off sites to show you live in Lee County.

The county will also have you fill out a waiver when you go.

The drop off sites only accept debris.

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

GOT HURRICANE DEBRIS? Find out where in Lee County you can take it!

People say they appreciate having a place to drop it including Pam Deal and her husband who say they plan to make multiple trips.

"We had one once a little be closer. I think Ian to our area, but no we are grateful to have the drop off points," Pam Deal said.

Each site opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. and only accepts five cubic yards of debris at at a time.