Gateway High leads district in Cambridge AICE program exam success

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gateway High School students are hitting the books so hard they're opening doors to college debt-free futures, achieving the highest Cambridge AICE exam pass rate in Lee County.

The school celebrated 93 students earning their AICE diplomas this year, qualifying them for full scholarships to any Florida university through the state's Bright Futures program.

"A couple of friends and I, we all went to the library and we did a big study session," said one Gateway student, describing the collaborative approach that helped drive their success.

The Cambridge AICE (Advanced International Certificate of Education) program allows high school students to take college-level courses and earn college credit while still in high school. The rigorous curriculum was developed by Cambridge University in the United Kingdom and has gained popularity across Florida for its ability to prepare students for higher education success.

Gateway's growth in the program has been remarkable. When the school opened six years ago, only 50 students participated in Cambridge AICE. Today, approximately 600 students are enrolled.

"I didn't start until sophomore year because when I came there was a lot of abundance of Cambridge scholars, and I didn't know that I was supposed to be in those classes until sophomore year," said Sophia, a recent graduate. "And I was like, I'm not going to get left behind."

Reid Spicker, another graduate, has his sights set on engineering. "I'm thinking of mechanical engineering, as I also want to do biomedical engineering," Spicker said.

For some students, the program represents a family tradition. Julian followed in his older brother's footsteps, who also earned his Cambridge diploma at Gateway and now goes to Florida Gulf Coast University.

The students prepare year-round for the comprehensive exams. Sophia even created a film as part of her coursework that won first place in competition.

"I feel like, not only do our teachers prepare us well, but we also prepare each other," said Emma, highlighting the supportive environment at Gateway.

District-wide success in advanced programs

Gateway's achievement is part of a broader success story across Lee County. The School District of Lee County announced that 711 students earned either International Baccalaureate diplomas or Cambridge AICE diplomas at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

"We celebrate our students for the commitment, resilience, and curiosity they've shown," said Natalie Elschlager, Advanced Courses Coordinator. "Their accomplishments speak volumes about their determination and the encouragement they've received from their families, educators, and communities."

A total of 524 students earned Cambridge AICE diplomas across 11 district high schools and two charter schools. To earn the diploma, students must complete at least seven credits from courses across four subject groups: Mathematics, Sciences, Languages, and Humanities. They must also successfully complete a compulsory Global Perspectives course.

Cambridge AICE diplomas are awarded in three categories: Pass, Merit, and Distinction. Only 13 students across the district earned their diplomas with distinction, including two from Gateway High School: Ethan Bedeaux and Madelyn Spitzer.

Other distinction recipients include students from Island Coast High School, North Fort Myers High School, Oasis High School, Cypress Lake High School, Gateway Charter High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Lehigh Senior High School, and Estero High School.

Additionally, 187 students earned International Baccalaureate diplomas from four schools: Cape Coral High School (54), Fort Myers High School (91), Riverdale High School (34), and Dunbar High School (8).

Both programs provide students with college credit and qualify graduates for 100% Bright Futures scholarships, making higher education more accessible and affordable for Lee County families.

