FORT MYERS, Fla — Lakes Park turned an Earth Day celebration into a carnival, where fun and conservation went hand in hand.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski stopped by to join the fun at Ding Darling’s “Conservation Carnival,” designed to teach kids how to protect the planet - one game, and prize, at a time.

Watch what the event looked like:

GAMIFY LEARNING: Carnival fun teaches conservation at Lakes Park Earth Day event

Kids were shooting arrows, rock climbing, casting fishing lines, and hitting the bullseye at the dunk tank. But between all the games, they were scoring some big lessons about protecting the planet.

"If we didn’t take care of the Earth the air would be smoky and the plants would be dead. But guess what? If we take care of the Earth the plants are alive, the air is clean, and guess what - we have some animals that are alive," said one young girl at the event.

Austin Schargorodski Young carnival goer

Organizers said that was the idea behind the “Conservation Carnival.” Toni Westland, Ding Darling’s supervisory refuge ranger, said this was the first year they moved the event from Sanibel to Fort Myers, filling Lakes Park with tents, games, and prizes — but only after a lesson in recycling, wildlife, or protecting the environment.

"There is something we can do every day to give back. That’s what I love. They’re learning what they can do every day to keep Lee County beautiful, or recycle," Westland said.

Austin Schargorodski Toni Westland

For parents, it was a chance to turn family fun into something more meaningful.

"I really like that I have this opportunity that is also at no cost to me to educate my child because I want her to grow up and know these things. So thank you to Ding Darling and everyone out there," said one parent.

Organizers said the event would return annually to Lakes Park.