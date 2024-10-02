GALLERY: Before and After photos of Hurricane Helene on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is in recovery mode following Hurricane Helene, with the town working hard to restore its shores after the storm left much of the island buried under sand.

WATCH FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV'S BEFORE AND AFTER COVERAGE HERE:

BEFORE AND AFTER: Hurricane Helene aftermath on Fort Myers Beach Beach

Footage taken just a month before the storm shows a stark contrast to the scenes recorded this past Tuesday.

While the island’s structures remain intact, the surge from Helene covered the beach and nearby areas with tons of sand, which now requires extensive cleanup.

Environmental Projects Manager Chadd Chustz and his team have been leading the effort to clear the roads and manage the displaced sand. “Clearing the roads was our first priority,” Chustz explained.

The team is still assessing how much sand was swept off the beach by the storm surge, but they are working diligently to address the ongoing erosion.

"We've taken a lot of hits between Idalia, Debby, and now Helene. The beach is pretty low," Chustz noted.

To help the issue, dump trucks are relocating the sand to designated areas, where it will be sifted and returned to the beach.

“It’s a regular cycle,” said Chustz. “Sand doesn’t last long, so we’re planning to stabilize it with plantings.”

Once the beach is restored, a dune management plan will be put into place to help keep the sand from washing away. Similar to Sanibel’s approach, this plan will involve planting vegetation that helps secure the shoreline.

The current beach renourishment project is designed to maintain the beach for the next ten years, though storms like Helene will continue to pose challenges.

The town is optimistic, hoping to welcome the New Year with a newly rebuilt beach.