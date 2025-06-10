FORT MYERS, Fla. — With hurricane season just beginning, FPL and Community Cooperative teamed up to help seniors in Fort Myers get prepared.

Watch seniors get their preparedness kit:

FPL brings hurricane meal kits to the doorsteps of Fort Myers seniors

On Tuesday, FPL said the two groups went door-to-door to deliver hurricane preparedness meal kits to 500 older adults who they say might be unable to leave their homes or receive deliveries after a storm.

FPL said each kit contained a three-day supply of shelf-stable food, snacks and water to help seniors stay fed and safe during a hurricane.

FPL Teams preparing the hurricane meal kits

FPL also said they’re gearing up for another preparedness kit giveaway, so if you or someone you know could use this kind of help, they say to reach out to Community Cooperative or Meals on Wheels to get involved.