Fox 4's Bella Line takes dunk tank plunge to raise money for Calusa Nature Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Calusa Nature Center hosted its Summer Festival on Saturday, featuring food trucks, special planetarium shows, and a dunk tank to raise money.

Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line took the plunge with a shift on the dunk tank. Several kids eagerly paid $2 to take a shot at putting her in the water.

WATCH: FOX 4 reporter takes dunk tank plunge to raise money for Calusa Nature Center

Several hundred people attended the event, according to Eric Raddatz, the center's executive director. The money will help the enter maintain it's 105-acre nature preserve, which includes trails and wildlife.

"The people who support us are helping us care for that as well," Raddatz said. "And we like to say around here, when you nurture nature, you really nurture the future."

There is also a planetarium which shows programs, including movies. The center partnered with the Fort Myers Film Festival to show new indie films.

The center is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

