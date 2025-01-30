Fort Myers to rebuild Tarpon Street & Riverside Community Center piers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers is gearing up to reconstruct two piers devastated by Hurricane Ian - with city officials expecting to open bids for the Tarpon Street Pier and the pier behind the Riverside Community Center within the next ten days.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report :

Fort Myers to Rebuild Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Community Center Pier

Some residents we spoke to are thrilled about the news.

Nasrio Alonso Juarez, who lives just yards from the pier, expressed his excitement after chatting with the head of public works. "We need it back now,” he declared, adding, "I've been telling these guys to put the pier back home because we needed to see the sunset."

Juarez vividly recalled the storm's impact, mentioning how debris from the pier scattered throughout his neighborhood and even into yards.

This photo below was given to FOX 4 by Juarez's neighbor post Ian:

Between Hurricane Ian's landfall and now, plenty of residents asked for where we are today in the process of rebuilding. One of the Tarpon Street Pier advocates shared: "We were adamant about alerting people to the fact that the plans were to NOT rebuild the pier, and they were going to take that lovely natural lot, pave it, and turn it into a Haven for large power boats! We struck up enough attention to get the mayor and city council to realize they were about to make a very big mistake. Eventually a plan was set into motion to rebuild the pier and turn the adjacent lot into a natural park."

This photo was taken when three women were trying to save the park. They hung these signs throughout the neighborhood:

Public Works Director Peter Bieniek addressed concerns about delays in the rebuilding process explaining that the city is pursuing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding - which involves strict regulations and requires multiple bidders for the project. "It takes time to get everything set up because of FEMA’s rules," Bieniek said. He explained that the city had to navigate the design phase and secure necessary permits before moving forward.

The new piers will closely resemble the originals, although some upgrades might be made to improve durability. "We’re allowed to enhance certain features, like upgrading the poles while keeping the design basically the same," Bieniek noted.

He assured residents that the new construction will incorporate modern technology to ensure the piers can withstand future storms.

Bieniek highlighted the piers' significance as recreational spaces for the community - especially for children.

In the meantime, Bieniek committed to addressing the leftover debris from the old Tarpon Street Pier - an eyesore for many in the community.

As city officials push forward, the community eagerly awaits the return of the piers, which serve not only as a source of pride but also as a vital gathering spot for Fort Myers residents.