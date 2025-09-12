Fort Myers police seek witnesses to road rage shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects involved in a road rage shooting that occurred Tuesday near downtown.

The Fort Myers Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Sept. 9 near Fowler and South streets. While no injuries were reported, investigators confirmed shots were fired.

One of the vehicles involved in the road rage incident fled the scene before officers arrived, they said. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black Lincoln sedan with a distinctive fluffy pink steering wheel cover.

The vehicle was last seen going east on South Street before turning north onto Evans Avenue. Police said the driver is a woman and the passenger is a man.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about those involved. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

All tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

