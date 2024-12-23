Fort Myers' Patrick Johnson takes home City of Palms Dunk Contest championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, a Gateway Charter High School student won the annual Dunk contest championship at the City of Palms Classic.

The Tournament brings nationally known teams to the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Patrick Johnson says the tournament gives him access to NBA scouts and new opportunities.

Fort Myer's Patrick Johnson takes home City of Palms Dunk Contest championship

Johnson says he is no stranger to dunking.

"I just really felt like I can hang with them guys, with the dunks," says Johnson.

He says many emotions were going through his mind, but he had to do his favorite dunk, the 360 windmill.

"I just think it looks cool, and I just mastered it," says Johnson. "It's just easy to me."

He highlighted the high intensity and physicality of national-level games and the importance of maintaining momentum for his team.

That is what you find at this 6-day tournament that showcases players like the Boozer twins playing in the championship game on Monday.

The executive director of the classic -- Mary Schaack, says that they want to pack out the arena for the championship game, so they discounted the tickets.

"I don't think many people know that we are a nonprofit, so we raise all the money to bring all the kids out here," says Schaack.

She says that there are a lot of local sponsors like "the North law firm, Lee County sports, Chapman."

NBA legends were in the building, like Carmelo Anthony, whose son, Kiyan Anthony, is no stranger to the tournament all throughout the tournament.

"We have 59 NBA scouts in attendance like every day," says Schaack. "You know, on top of all these high-level D1 coaches, it gives them the opportunity they would never have."

Johnson scored 19 points in his final game of the tournament, and his team won.

The tournament brought in more than $250,000 thousand for the community in 6 days.