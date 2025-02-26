Fort Myers man released from jail after being drunk and armed in a school pickup line

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some parents tell FOX4 they are concerned after police say a man was arrested in the Orangewood Elementary pick-up line on Monday in Fort Myers.

Police say he had a loaded gun and was drunk.

Fort Myers man released from jail after being drunk & armed in a school pickup line.

As parents waited in line to pick up their children at Orangewood on Monday, police found Raymond Perez, also in the line.

Police say he was sleeping and had to break a window to get in the car.

Investigators say not only was he drunk, but he had a loaded gun on him.

"I think that's really dangerous for the kids because if he would've been acting crazy or anything, he could've shot anybody on accident or himself," says Ailiany Class, who picks up two children from the elementary.

She says she didn't see the commotion on Monday, which caused her safety concerns.

"I pick up kids from other schools, never had any other school or even here," says Class.

A retired police officer, Dr. David Thomas, who is also a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, talked about this situation.

Police say Perez had a nearly empty bottle of liquor, a gun, two magazines, and a box of ammo in the car.

It's not clear if Perez had a child at the school.

"It's just like a fluke, where somebody drove up on that campus during, during this time, which is really unusual, that time of day," says Dr. Thomas. "So I guess my question would be, why? Is there something else that is going on?"

What can be done to prevent things like this? When it comes to security measures.

"I don't think you can do anything else because the gates are open for a very particular reason, right,' says Dr. Thomas. "So that the parents and everybody can come pick up their kids. I mean, that's the real reason for that."

See the message the school put out for parents and guardians:

We understand that some families may have witnessed the presence of law enforcement and may feel concerned. Please be assured that at no point were students in danger, and our staff followed all safety protocols to ensure a secure environment.

This message is to inform you about an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon during parent pick-up. Law enforcement responded to a situation involving an adult in one of the vehicles. The situation was handled swiftly and safely, with no impact on the safety of our students or staff.

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Fort Myers Police Department and our School Resource Officer.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Sincerely,

Dwayne Blazina

Principal, Orangewood Elementary

Perez has since been released and will have to appear in court in March.

He's charged with possession of a weapon on school property - and for it being loaded- driving with a suspended license and a DUI.