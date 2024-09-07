Watch Now
Fort Myers man dies when golf cart crashes into propane truck

Investigators say the 44-year-old lost control of the golf cart right before the crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a golf cart that happened on Winkler Rd in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was killed on Winkler Road in Fort Myers Saturday when the golf cart he was driving crashed into a propane truck.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 44-year-old man was driving south on Winkler near Clipper Lane.

Law enforcement said he drove off the road, over-corrected, and ended up in the northbound lane with on-coming traffic.

Troopers said the front of the golf cart hit the front of the propane truck.

They said the passenger in the golf cart and the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

