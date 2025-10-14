Fort Myers man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, a tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Dropbox.

The company said a user, later identified as Aaron Williams, had uploaded several files of child pornography to his account on August 2, 2024.

Documents said they tracked down Williams using the IP address, which was obtained through a subpoena.

The police report said a search warrant was served at his house on January 29, 2025.

Detectives talked to Williams, who told them he uses the Wi-Fi at his parents' home, but said he had his own devices.

Police asked Williams about the Dropbox account and the report said Williams told them he hasn't used it since 2021.

During the conversation with Williams, the report said he told police he "probably has saved child pornography to his phone and will likely find it on there."

Investigators seized several devices in the home and according to documents, they found 8,549 files containing child pornography and 2,413 files that were "age difficult and/or child erotica." Police said that was on a device labeled "Aaron's iPhone."

Another device had child erotica files on it, the report said.

A judge signed off on an arrest warrant on July 8, 2025.

According to documents, police were patrolling an area in Fort Myers on Oct. 6 and saw an SUV, which police said they were aware the driver would be Williams.

They saw the car parked and arrested Williams for the warrant, the report said.

He's charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.