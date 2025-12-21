Fort Myers man arrested for driving 133 mph on Interstate 75 in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 20-year-old Fort Myers man was arrested Saturday evening after Florida Highway Patrol troopers clocked him driving 133 mph on Interstate 75.

Abraham Arredondo was taken into custody around 7:46 p.m. during a traffic stop north of Alico Road on northbound I-75. He was driving a red Infiniti Q50 when troopers recorded his speed.

Arredondo was charged with violating Florida's Dangerous Excessive Speed Law, commonly known as the "Super Speeder" law, and was booked into the Lee County Jail.

Florida law defines dangerous excessive speeding as traveling 50 mph over the posted speed limit or driving 100 mph or more in a way that threatens the safety of others. First-time offenders can face up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both. Repeat violations carry stiffer penalties, including possible imprisonment, fines up to $1,000, and license suspension.

Troopers remind drivers to follow speed limits to keep roadways safe.

