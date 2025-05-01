Fort Myers gas line strike forces evacuation of 70 daycare students

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A third-party drilling crew struck a TECO gas line Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of dozens of children and closing several roads in the area, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department.

It happened at 10:07 a.m. at the intersection of Swamp Cabbage Road and Colonial Boulevard. Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion said because the odor made its way to a preschool, 70 students were evacuated from Odyssey Daycare, along with staff from a nearby law firm. No injuries have been reported at this time, the fire department says.

TECO crews are currently on scene addressing the leak and working to pinch the line to stop the flow of gas.

LeeTran brought a bus as a cooling center for those evacuated.

Authorities have closed Evans Road between Winkler and Colonial Boulevard. Officials continue to monitor closures in the area to ensure public safety and ask you to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.