FORT MYERS FIRE: Starts in garage, owner blames batteries

Iona McGregor Fire crews responded to Westminster Dr. late Wednesday
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jul 25, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla — The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that started in the garage of a home on Westminster Dr. in Fort Myers on Wednesday night.

An Iona McGregor Fire District Battalion Chief told Fox 4 there were three people inside the house when the fire started and everyone made it out. There were no injuries.

The house is just off McGregor Blvd. near the intersection with Brentwood Parkway.

Investigators told Fox 4 they're not sure yet how the fire started.

But the property owner told us he suspects the fire started from Tesla car batteries he stored in his garage. He said he connected them to his house's solar panels.

