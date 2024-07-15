Fort Myers drivers get to experience the new diverging diamond interchange for the first time

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Drivers in Fort Myers are getting a look at what Colonial Boulevard will look like soon. Fox 4's Bella Line hit the road to talk with people who say they will deal with the closures to speed up the construction process and so far, they are happy with the results.

"It's been hard but I believe it's necessary," said Eula Herring, a longtime Fort Myers resident.

"I think it's a great idea, I just wish they'd finish it," said Kurt Jacob, a Fort Myers resident.

The Florida Department of Transportation was able to make headway into the final phases of the project after shutting down parts of Colonial Boulevard at I-75 over the weekend.

They say crews updated lane striping, adjusted signal heads and wrong-way signs. They say the hope is that the new traffic pattern will enhance safety and efficiency.

"Driving around Fort Myers during the season is dangerous, I mean there's too much traffic," Jacob said. "Sometimes you can wait three or four stoplights just to get through an intersection so there's definitely room for improvements."

"When I would take my granddaughter to the airport, at least three times a week I would see an accident. Somebody not paying attention, that's what was causing it, not the road," said Herring.

Some drivers say they have been here since construction started, and it has been long, but believe it will be worth it in the end.

"Patience is not one of my virtues, I wish it were sooner than later, but as long as they do it right and there's better safety and better traffic flow, it's worth the investment of time," said Jacob.

FDOT says there is still work to be done.

Crews need to complete the continuous flow intersection at Six Mile Cypress Boulevard; redirect crossing u-turns at Forum Boulevard; install overhead signs; and lay the final layer of asphalt.

They say the whole project is expected to be complete by early next year.