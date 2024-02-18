Fort Myers church continues service days after fire burns down the sanctuary

Villas Wesleyan Church has a long history of serving the Fort Myers community, and now the community is serving it.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

Cause of Villas Wesleyan Church in Fort Myers fire ruled 'undetermined' (fox4now.com)

After a devastating fire destroyed its main sanctuary, members have not let it keep them from joining together in worship. Just days after the fire they are together continuing their mission, as normal as they can.

"It's going to take several months of recovery, so this is going to be home for a while," said Wesley Wickard, Lead Pastor at Villas Wesleyan Church. "These rafters will hear our praises and our voices, so that will be a good time of fellowship and community here."

A community that has fully embraced and surrounded this local church in their time of need.

Pastor Wickard says that for him and his congregation, it has not wavered their faith.

"Just last week we were in the sanctuary. Then now, we're having to shift and we were able to bring over some key things from the sanctuary like the cross, that's what the firemen carried out," said Wickard. "We're not in our sanctuary but it's nice to be in a place where we can worship and still have joy and fellowship."

A place that for the next few months will serve them, while the main sanctuary continues to be investigated and rebuilt.

Wickard tells Fox 4, that the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Although a sad disaster for the church, they are staying positive.

The church is taking donations for their rebuild through the GoFundMe link here.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on this story and more.