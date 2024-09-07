FORT MYERS, Fla. — People driving through Summerlin Square Drive in Fort Myers are facing a daily challenge. Potholes, some as deep as a foot, litter the road, making it a hazard for both drivers and pedestrians. The stretch of road has become notorious as some commuters state it's been like this, for years.

WATCH FORT MYERS COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT'S

ANVAR RUZIEV'S FULL COVERAGE HERE:

Fort Myers business owners step up to fix Summerlin Square pothole problem

Edward Alvey, a Fort Myers resident, walks this route every day as part of his work commute. “You feel like you’re on a carnival ride because cars have to zigzag to avoid the potholes. It’s dangerous you see cars nearly colliding every day,” said Alvey. His observations were proven true during our interview when a car nearly rear-ended another vehicle right in front of him.

"Look at this right here. Total dead stop. That's almost a rear-end job right there, right in front of you. Almost rear-ended. No one knows where to go," Alvey pointed out as another close call occurred nearby due to the potholes.

Fox 4 Cars zigzagging to avoid potholes on Summerlin Square Drive.

Motorists agree that the situation is dire and action is needed. “They’re a mess, fix them!” one driver exclaimed. Another added, “Even in a Jeep, it’s dangerous. That one on the side is deep.” Frustrations are mounting, with another driver saying, "If I broke a tie rod, I’d be the first to call the city," while another voiced concerns about paying taxes for roads that remain in such poor condition.

However, records reveal that taxes aren’t paying for the upkeep of Summerlin Square Drive. According to Lee County records, the road is listed as “non-county maintained.”

Lee County Road information for Summerlin Square Drive shows that it's "non-county maintained."

This leaves nearby businesses and residents in a frustrating position, unsure of who is responsible for repairs.

One business owner, Tom Tiefenthaler of Laundry Max 24, decided to take matters into his own hands. "Just this last weekend, I went to Home Depot, picked up seven bags of concrete, mixed them up, and filled the hole. We’ve done that a couple of times already," Tiefenthaler explained. Despite his efforts, the problem persists, and now he and other business owners in the area are banding together to raise $80,000 for a full fix of the road.

Tiefenthaler shared that he had reached out to Lee County officials but was told that the road is privately owned. Business owners, left with no choice, are now looking to fund the repairs themselves.

FOX 4 is still awaiting a response from Lee County officials to confirm who exactly owns the road and who is ultimately responsible for repairing it.