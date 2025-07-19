FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to the Building Talent Foundation, the construction industry lost more than 2 million jobs during the 2008 recession, and many workers did not return. With 40% of construction workers set to retire by 2031, Fort Myers-based Tobler Construction is focused on bringing young people into the trade.

"Most of our young people are super savvy, so they take us to another level in the construction industry, from bidding jobs to taking care of the material," said John Tobler, owner of Tobler Construction.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers builder tackles construction worker shortage with tech and mentorship

Tobler says technology is key to attracting Generation Z workers who grew up in a digital world, but competitive pay is equally important.

"You pay them well, and that's what we do," Tobler said.

Mentorship is another pillar of Tobler's approach. He points to the legacy of a man he calls "Papa" who recently passed away.

"He was one who fathered all of us. Talked to us about how to get along, even though the circumstances might not be the greatest," Tobler said.

The construction industry offers a diverse range of career paths beyond outdoor work. Tobler emphasizes that young people seek upward mobility.

"When we have people that started out in the field and they did a great job, then they moved from being in the field to being a superintendent, from superintendent to a project manager," Tobler said.

His son Jonathan, who plans to study civil engineering, represents the next generation of builders. At 16, he already works alongside his father and has big ambitions.

"When we do projects, I'm usually his legs. As a younger person, we can move a little faster, a little better. It pairs well when older men have the wisdom behind it and younger people have a sponge of a mind," Jonathan Tobler said.

The younger Tobler appreciates the tangible results of construction work.

"I like to be able to do something I can walk away and go by. Oh yeah, I did that," he said.

The Tobler family sees construction as more than just a job – it's about building a legacy that spans generations.

"As a future president of Tobler Construction, we will be taking this company global, even bigger outside of Fort Myers, because Fort Myers isn't the only place that needs construction or needs help," Jonathan Tobler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

